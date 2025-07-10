Popular WWE Name Confirms She'll Be On-Hand For Evolution 2025

Lillian Garcia has confirmed that she will be the ring announcer once again at the weekend's all-women's Evolution PLE.

Garcia has revealed in a post on social media that she will feature in the second-ever Evolution PLE, like she did in the first event in 2018. She also revealed that she will be present the previous night at the Saturday Night's Main Event, both of which will take place in Atlanta.

"THIS IS IT!!! @WWE EVOLUTION happening this Sunday!!! I was fortunate enough to be the announcer the 1st ever Evolution so now to be able to announce the 2nd one as well and continue to celebrate the progression of where this industry has evolved to along side these incredible women is such an honor!!! 🙌🏼 It all starts with hard work! ...for ALL of us!! We dedicate hours to our craft. It's not easy but it's definitely worth it!! See you Saturday for @wwe Saturday Nights Main Event and then Sunday for Evolution!! One hot weekend in Hotlanta, GA!!! 😁🔥" said Garcia.

Garcia was the ring announcer for the first Evolution alongside Jojo and Kayla Braxton. She will be one of a few WWE names who featured in the first Evolution PLE as well as the 2025 edition, which includes the likes of Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch, to name a few. Garcia had also appeared at WWE and AAA's first co-branded show, Worlds Collide in June, where she announced in Spanish.