Lillian Garcia Announces She'll Return To WWE Ring Announcer Role For Worlds Collide

WWE's Lillian Garcia has announced her return to WWE programming at this weekend's Worlds Collide, where she will serve as the show's announcer.

Garcia, in a recent video on Instagram, revealed in Spanish that she would be the announcer for the historic event, which will take place at the Kia Forum in California.

The show will air on YouTube and will begin at 12 PM PT, hours before the Money in the Bank PLE will take place in the same city at the Intuit Dome. Worlds Collide will be the first time that WWE and AAA stars will compete in the same event since WWE made the acquisition of the Mexican promotion earlier this year. Garcia's appearance at Worlds Collide is fitting, as she is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish, which aligns perfectly with the new partnership between WWE and AAA.

Garcia was the ring announcer for "WWE SmackDown" up until March, with her last show coming at the Barcelona edition of the blue brand. She was replaced by Mark Nash as the ring announcer for "SmackDown," but it seems that Garcia will still make sporadic appearances in WWE as she recently announced at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Garcia returned to WWE television last year, first appearing on "Raw" before becoming the permanent ring announcer on "SmackDown" for a brief while. "WWE Raw" announcer Alicia Taylor will likely be the announcer for WWE's second show on June 7, Money in the Bank.