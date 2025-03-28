Former Boxing & Sports Host Replacing Lillian Garcia As WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer

With Alicia Taylor and Mike Rome serving as the ring announcers for "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT" respectively, another name will be joining the list as former host Mark Shunock has been named as the new ring announcer for "WWE SmackDown".

"Stepping into a new ring with @WWE," Shunock announced in a post on his X page. "Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown. Mark "Nash" will see you tomorrow night @TheO2. #WWE #WWESmackDown #SmackDown #RingAnnouncer"

A former Canadian Hockey League player and theater performer in a number of productions including Broadway, Shunock is no stranger to the world of hosting and ring announcing. He spent several years as the in-arena host for the Las Vegas Golden Knights NHL team and the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, and was also the ring announcer and host for boxing promotion Top Rank Boxing.

Shunock will be assuming the role of "SmackDown" ring announcer from Lillian Garcia, who has served as the ring announcer for the brand since the January 3 edition of the show. Prior to then, she had been the voice of "Raw" after she had made her return to WWE in late October of last year.

As of writing, tomorrow's edition of "SmackDown" emanating from London, England will see LA Knight defend the United States Championship against Braun Strowman and The Street Profits put the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Pretty Deadly. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will also be signing the contract for their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.