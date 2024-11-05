Lilian Garcia Details How Her WWE Return Came Together

Veteran WWE announcer Lilian Garcia made a surprise return to the company following the announcement that Samantha Irvin had left WWE to pursue other ventures. Garcia stepped back into the role on October 21 and according to reports, is set for an extended run with the company, though the length of time has yet to be determined. She recently addressed her return on her Instagram account, and said it felt like a higher power was leading her back to WWE.

Advertisement

"When I got the call, just a few weeks ago, I got the call to come back. I felt like this was my dad and his gift, bringing me to this again," Garcia explained. "I have missed you guys and I will say that when my music hit and I came out in Philadelphia, I was not prepared for the love. I feel like this massive wall came through me with this rush and this energy. I thank you so much."

Garcia's father Eduardo Garcia, a retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Army, died of cancer on Christmas Day in 2016. Garcia left WWE in August of that year to care for him as he battled bladder cancer and multiple myeloma. In another emotional video posted after her return, Garcia gushed in excitement to fans on Instagram and expressed some shock that she was so well remembered, despite being away from WWE full-time for the last eight years. In the video, she admitted she wasn't sure where this current run, her third with the company, was going, and WWE hadn't decided whether she would be Irvin's permanent replacement.

Advertisement