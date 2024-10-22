Backstage Report On Lilian Garcia's WWE Return

After Samantha Irvin stunned wrestling Monday afternoon by announcing her departure from WWE, effective immediately, the biggest question became who would be taking her role as ring announcer for "WWE Raw." For yesterday, the answer was Lillian Garcia, with the former WWE ring announcer stepping into her old seat last night. Long-term, however, remains to be seen.

PWInsider Elite reports that Garcia is expected to remain in the position for a time being, as part of "an extended run" as "Raw" ring announcer. However, it has not yet been determined whether Garcia will be the permanent replacement for Irvin, and that WWE will make a decision on the matter some time down the road.

One person that could step into the role if Garcia does not continue full time, at least temporarily, could be Irvin herself. Despite her departure, things remain amicable between Irvin and WWE, with the two sides said to be on "good terms." As such, those in WWE haven't ruled out the idea of Irvin returning for a one off appearance down the road, if the situation worked out for both sides.

For now though, the focus will be on Garcia and her third run with WWE. First joining the promotion in 1999, Garcia became the heir apparent for legendary WWE ring announcer Howard Finkle, holding the position until departing in 2009. Garcia remained on good terms with WWE, however, and eventually returned as "SmackDown" ring announcer in 2011. Garcia would continue with the promotion until 2019, but would again return to WWE for a one-off earlier this year, ironically helping Irvin introduce a King of the Ring match between GUNTHER and Kofi Kingston.