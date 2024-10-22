Video: Lilian Garcia Shares Emotional Reaction To WWE Raw Return

After a few years away, Lillian Garcia has found her way back to WWE once again. The long-time WWE ring announcer returned to the promotion last night, serving as "Raw's" ring announcer only hours after her predecessor, Samantha Irvin, announced she would be departing WWE. While it remains unclear for how long, Garcia is expected to fill the role for the foreseeable future, and it's easy to see how much it means for Garcia to be back in WWE for a third stint.

Taking to Instagram after her "Raw" return with a brief video, an emotional Garcia immediately thanked the fans for the reaction she received upon making her entrance last night, seemingly expressing some shock that she was so well remembered, even though it had been eight years since she had worked for WWE full-time. Garcia admitted she had plenty of nerves going into last night, even revealing that she could still feel the nerves as she started announcing.

Garcia gushed about being able to see old friends, the wrestlers, and members of the WWE crew. Though she admitted she wasn't sure where this current one was going, echoing reports that WWE hadn't decided whether Garcia would be Irvin's permanent replacement just yet, Garcia couldn't hide how excited she was to be back in the WWE fold.

Towards the end, Garcia also had a message to Irvin, whom Garcia briefly worked with in a one-off appearance on "Raw" earlier this year. Calling Irvin "an extraordinary talent" while also remarking that Irvin's decision couldn't have been easy, Garcia wished Irvin luck on her music career, stating that Irvin was going to "kill it." To close, Garcia let the WWE Universe know how much she looked forward to seeing them again, and emotionally declared she was "back home."