WWE Raw And SmackDown Reportedly Swapping Ring Announcers Starting This Friday

With a new year, comes a new lineup for WWE's broadcast teams, including the voices behind the superstar entrances.

According to PWInsider, Alicia Taylor, the current "WWE SmackDown" ring announcer, will handle the respective duty for the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," which is set for January 6. Looking ahead, Taylor is expected to stay on WWE's red brand for the foreseeable future, with veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia reportedly slated to take over ring announcing duties for "SmackDown" starting with tomorrow's episode from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Garcia returned to WWE television in October 2024, specifically on the heels of Samatha Irvin's exit from the company. Previous reports indicated that Garcia would remain in the ring announcing position for an "extended" time, though it was unknown if she would be the permanent replacement for Irvin in the long-run. Garcia served as a full-time ring announcer for WWE from 1999 until 2009 and again from 2011 through 2016. Occasional appearances followed in the years after, including a one-night return alongside Irvin last May.

Elsewhere, Taylor, the former voice of "WWE NXT," received her official call up to WWE's main roster in May 2024 as a part of the "SmackDown" brand. In doing so, Mike Rome moved to "NXT" to cover the same duties.

The January 3 episode of "SmackDown" will mark the first WWE event of 2025, with two matches so far confirmed. Firstly, Nia Jax will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi. Meanwhile, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will battle Andrade in a non-title match.