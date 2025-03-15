Lillian Garcia Announces WWE SmackDown In Barcelona Was Her Last Full-Time Show

Countless wrestling fans grew up hearing Lilian Garcia's voice over their favorite wrestler's entrances, and her iconic intonation has been immortalized in WWE media, games, and memorabilia. It seems that the wrestling fans of tomorrow, however, will not have the same experience, as Garcia announced late Friday that the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" was her final show as the blue brand's full-time announcer.

Garcia took to Instagram to break the news to fans directly. After thanking her hometown Spanish crowd, Garcia announced that she would no longer be a full-time ring announcer for WWE moving forward.

"There's just a new era upon us. Things are being shifted around," Garcia explained.

Garcia made it clear that she will not be stepping away from WWE entirely. She announced her presence at the upcoming July 12 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event. Garcia informed fans that she will be singing at certain "special" events, but did not offer any further details.

"I am working with the WWE on some new projects," Garcia teased. "So, I invite you to follow me and just keep along this journey. It's a brand new chapter, and we'll see what happens."

Garcia reaffirmed that she plans to stay with WWE, calling the Stamford-based promotion "home" for her. Garcia intends to accompany WWE on the German leg of their current European tour, which is set to take place this weekend, before her full-time ring announcing duties cease. No replacement has been announced as of writing, but Garcia teased that she may be offering her announcing services on an as-needed basis.

"You never know if I pop up on ["WWE Raw"] or "SmackDown" whenever I'm needed," Garcia finished.

Fans rallied under her post to express their shock and grief, but many, including Maryse, offered her their best wishes.