WWE's Damian Priest Counts This Former AEW Talent Among His Best Friends

Many relationships between pro wrestlers are formed on the independent scene through all the travelling required, meeting people all over a region, nation, or world. These friendships begin when the real people are vulnerable, not knowing when their next booking may be, not knowing how they will make ends meet, and they find support through those who have or are going through the same. While joining "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" Damian Priest named a former AEW talent among his best friends through parties held be Cody Rhodes while they were all in Ring of Honor.

"We were in ROH, and I knew obviously Mike 'Q. T. Marshall' [Cuellari] was friends with you, and he's one of my best friends in the world, and through that, you (Rhodes) and I became cooler and then it was, 'Hey, I'm gonna go to Cody's house, you wanna come with?' and I was like, 'Well, it's kinda weird if I just show up with you,' and he's like, 'No, no, you're invited,'" Priest recalled.

Through Rhodes' love of cigars, Priest and Marshall, who were non-smokers, took Rhodes up on an invitation to have one with him which created a bonding experience for the pair. Priest then told a story of Rhodes' generosity and quirkiness when the former Undisputed WWE Champion ordered pizzas for the guys. Priest, who was dieting at the time, partook in order to appease Rhodes but noticed that he was not taking any.

"I see you're not eating, and then Brandi [Rhodes] just makes you some steaks and then you just eat that and I was like 'wait what?' and that's when Q. T., Mike, he goes, 'Oh yeah, he does this.' He goes, 'He orders stuff. That's not for him. I just don't care' (laughs)," Priest remembered.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.