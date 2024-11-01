Why Damian Priest Looks Unrecognizable Now

Damian Priest is a bona fide WWE success story. From holding gold in "WWE NXT," to working with Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash to the delight of his native territory, to finally winning the World Heavyweight Championship, he's already accomplished a lot. That said, things didn't always go so smoothly for Priest, formerly known as Punisher or Punishment Martinez on the independent scene. "The Archer of Infamy" has been through his own personal struggles to get to the top of the world's largest wrestling promotion, and it took some perseverance to help him get there.

Advertisement

Priest, whose real name is Luis Martinez Jr., was born in New York City, but raised in Puerto Rico, where he initially caught the wrestling bug by watching World Wrestling Council (WWC). He then started training in martial arts, learning Gōjū-ryū karate from his father. The art is the traditional Okinawa style of karate, which features a combination of hard and soft techniques, and its name literally translates to "hard-soft style." Priest won two national championships in full-contact martial arts under the training of his father. He returned to New York, and lived in the Bronx with his family at 10 years old. As he got older and went off on his own, he struggled to make ends meet, but still had his dream of becoming a professional wrestler in mind.

Advertisement

While the dream was there, it took years of determination, grit, and rediscovering his passion for Priest to make it to Ring of Honor before finding his way in WWE. Before Martinez Jr. would become "El Campion," holding gold in the company, he would earn his dues in the real world, losing an impressive amount of weight to make his dreams in the athletic sphere come true. With that in mind, let's explore his journey from homelessness to WWE superstardom.