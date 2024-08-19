Damian Priest On Early Judgment Day Times, Edge's Departure & Concerns Of WWE Release

A new era of The Judgment Day is upon us as both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have been ousted from the group following WWE SummerSlam on August 3, with Priest and Ripley, collectively known as The Terror Twins, looking to get revenge on their former stablemates in the coming weeks.

This is not the first time the group has seen a major departure as former WWE Superstar Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW, was kicked out of the group he created alongside Priest and Ripley. Priest recently looked back on Edge's departure from The Judgment Day in an interview with "Sports Illustrated," remembering how angry everyone was about the decision.

"We'd just had a major moment joining together forming The Judgment Day," Priest said. "It felt like no time had passed, and then it was Edge who told me that he was being taken out of the group. He waited to tell me after TV one night when we were on the road. I thought we were done. I was so upset. When Rhea found out, she was even more mad than me. Edge was mad, too. I still speak with him, he was one of our biggest backers. When he told me, I remember him saying, 'All of this, for nothing,' and I repeated that, for nothing. That's the way it felt at the time."

Priest thought the group was doomed from the start and also revealed that he felt that without The Judgment Day, he would end up receiving a phone call or email telling him that he had been released from the company. However, despite not being a member anymore, he is happy with how everything worked out.

