Video: WWE Stars Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley Have A Message For The New Judgment Day

In the blink of an eye, the Judgement Day stable changed considerably this past Saturday at SummerSlam. First, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley, costing her the WWE Women's World Championship and siding with the champion, Liv Morgan, in the process. Not even a few hours later, Damian Priest was also stabbed in the back by Finn Balor, who assisted GUNTHER in defeating Priest to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Last night on "Raw," the lines were divided further, with JD McDonagh and Carlito throwing in their lot with Morgan, Mysterio, and Balor to form a new Judgement Day, leaving Ripley and Priest out in the cold. In a social media exclusive promo, however, Priest and Ripley remained defiant, with Priest declaring that he and Ripley were still the one and only Judgement Day, whereas Morgan, Mysterio, Balor, McDonagh, and Carlito's version was a fake.

Ripley concurred with her long-time stablemate, and questioned how her former comrades could walk into "Raw" and "try and claim something that was never theirs to begin with," when she and Priest were two of the three original members of the Judgement Day. Ripley further questioned whether Morgan, Mysterio, Balor, McDonagh, and Carlito were aware of the wrath they had wrought from her and Priest, who declared that he and Ripley would get their revenge, and that they would "make it rain pain."

EXCLUSIVE: @ArcherOfInfamy and @RheaRipley_WWE state that the new Judgment Day don't know the meaning of pain, but they will soon enough. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/v8Prjj4vYm — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2024

Unimpressed by Priest and Ripley's words was Morgan herself, who took to X this morning to respond to the promo, stating Priest and Ripley's attitudes "were precisely your problem." She then defiantly declared to fans that "All Rise for the new and improved Judgement Day," making it clear this war had only just begun.