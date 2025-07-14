WWE NXT Talent Aria Bennett Out With Torn ACL

The pro wrestling world seems to unfortunately be in a wave of injuries as of late, specifically in WWE. NXT hopeful Aria Bennett, who has competed in a handful of matches since 2024, unfortunately has to take a step back from WWE for an extended time, and in a lengthy post shared on X, she noted when exactly she tore her ACL and her thought process in this time.

"Life threw a curveball a few weeks ago...I tore my ACL. And yes it was torn in that dancing video, my surgery was scheduled for a later date. Funny thing is, I didn't even feel pain when it happened. I kept practicing like nothing was wrong. Found out later it was a full tear," Grace wrote. "To protect my mental, I wanted to wait until after surgery to update my followers. At first it was a lot to process, until I started praying and realized God is always working...even when I can't see it. Keeping things fun and lighthearted has helped me get through the hard times. Laughter really is medicine. This is just one chapter in the story. Right now, it's about healing, trusting the process, and coming back stronger—mind, body, and spirit. Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers. I'll keep y'all posted on the comeback"

Seth Rollins unfortunately also recently added his name to the list of injured WWE stars at Saturday Night's Main Event show, after tweaking his knee when landing wrong from a springboard moonsault. It's currently unknown what the extent of his injury is, but there's a fear that he could have suffered a major injury too.