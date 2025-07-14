Tony Khan Details Pulling Adam Cole From AEW All In 2025

One of the highlights, or in some respects, lowlights of this past weekend's AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view was Adam Cole coming out to the ring and announcing that he was not medically cleared to compete. Even further, Cole alluded in a teary-eyed speech that his in-ring career may be in peril.

Cole's AEW run has been marred with injuries and setbacks the likes of which are rarely seen. Every time it seemed he was poised for a return to form, something else would get in the way.

AEW front man Tony Khan revealed his conversations with Cole the night before All In at the post show media scrum event for the pay-per-view.

"Somewhere between late last night and earlier this morning, we talked and he wasn't feeling well. And that's the unpredictable nature of some of these kinds of injuries, and I think it's important that Adam Cole takes time to get right. Right now, there's no clear idea of when Cole will be able to wrestle or even speak to fans again."

Khan continued on to say that it was a surprise for him, and up until the night before the event, he had Cole penciled in for the show.

"We were planning for the pay-per-view. We had absolutely put everything in place for Adam Cole to defend the TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher."

It's been a rough couple of years for Cole's fans who desperately want to see him in the ring again. But that desire to see him wrestle may soon be replaced with the wish that he, at the very least, gets his health back in order so he can enjoy the rest of his life outside of the ring.

