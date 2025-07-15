Why WWE HOFer Bully Ray Doesn't Think WWE Needs A Third Evolution PLE

Fans were skeptical going into WWE's second all-women Evolution PLE last night due to the event's build that did not draw as much excitement and ticket sales as hoped for. This fired up every woman who was on the show as Evolution 2 received exceptional praise, ending with Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's World Championship. Albeit an overall success, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on "Busted Open" as to why the show had low buzz going on.

"We weren't thinking Evolution because that was any disrespect to the women, to the warriors out there in the ring. It's just that the build to Evolution didn't feel like the build to Saturday Night's Main Event, it didn't feel like the build to All In, thus, we weren't expecting that kind of show," Ray commented.

Ray expanded the praise for women's wrestling by acknowledging all the ladies who performed this weekend at ROH Supercard of Honor and AEW All In Texas, giving individual nods to ROH's Athena and Thunder Rosa, and AEW's Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone. Now that Evolution 2 has come and gone, Ray feels that WWE should end the legacy of the event with last night's show but for a complementary reason.

"I don't think we need to single the women out anymore and give them their own shows, I think the women have proven themselves that they should have their segments, their matches, their promos on main shows because they belong as much as the men do," Ray proclaimed.

