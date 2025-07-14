Backstage Report On Internal WWE Reaction To Evolution 2, Whether A Third Will Follow

WWE's Evolution PLE returned this weekend after a seven-year hiatus, and it seems the promotion's top brass are pleased with how it went and may host another one.

After the inaugural Evolution PLE in 2018, WWE brought back the all-women's PLE on Sunday night in Atlanta. As per "Fightful Select," the initial reaction of those behind the scenes is that the show was a success and that there would be another Evolution in the future, although there was no timeline as to when it could happen.

The build towards Evolution was criticized by many, with some claiming that WWE didn't put a lot of effort into the storylines heading into the PLE. There were also reportedly some disenchanted stars following the announcement of the PLE's return, as most had been kept in the dark about it. But the women on the show delivered, with the event featuring fantastic matches and some memorable moments.

The show included some title matches, which included a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, where Becky Lynch retained her title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton defeating WWE Hall of Famer and former tag team partner Trish Stratus, and Jacy Jayne also holding on to her NXT Women's Championship in her match against Jordynne Grace.

The show ended with an iconic moment as women's Money in the Bank holder Naomi cashed in her contract and entered the match between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, and walked away with the win. Stephanie Vaquer also booked her ticket to the Clash in Paris PLE after winning the Battle Royal, and she will now have a shot at a women's world title.