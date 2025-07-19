Speedball Mike Bailey Looks To These AEW Stars When It Comes To Promo Delivery

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is arguably Canada's most popular independent pro wrestler. Bailey has been wrestling for almost 20 years, working overseas for DDT Pro-Wrestling and New Japan Pro-wrestling, as well as TNA Wrestling before joining AEW earlier this year. Although already being an industry veteran for his young age, having been wrestling since his high school years, Bailey feels his promo abilities still need work. While joining "AEW Close-Up," Bailey would tell Renee Paquette who his inspirations are to better his promos.

"I think Kenny Omega, I think Will Ospraey, because they are people that- again, the promo style in Japan, you don't cut a promo, it's very different, there's a lot more just talking like a human being, and I feel like those are two guys that sound natural when they cut promos, it's their actual voice," Bailey said.

Bailey is from Laval, Quebec where French is the primary spoken and written language. Many Quebecers, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Maryse, are bilingual, but English does not come as easy to everyone. Bailey feels that he has not been able to find full naturalness in his English and is wanting to connect with what is a foreign audience to him, English speaking Americans.

Bailey's referring to Omega and Ospraey coincides with his current struggle with a foreign audience. Omega and Ospraey, who come from Canada and England respectively, were foreigners to the Japanese audiences and put in lots of work to become comfortable with speaking in front of fans who may not fully understand them. Bailey is well-spoken in English as is, but feels that he needs a stronger connection with fans through his words that his wrestling abilities are not able to do.

