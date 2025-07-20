Damian Priest Details Asking Late WWE Legend Scott Hall About Using The Razor's Edge

Passing signature moves down through generations is a time-honored tradition in pro wrestling. However, there is a proper protocol wrestlers follow before using somebody else's move, and that is to seek permission from that talent. Damian Priest recently shared a touching story about getting permission from wrestling legend Scott Hall to use some of his signature moves and character traits.

Hall, who passed away at the age of 63, was known for his character Razor Ramon during his time in WWE.

Speaking with Cody Rhodes on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" YouTube show, Priest explained how he respectfully asked Hall if he could borrow parts of his character. Priest recalls what he asked Hall.

"Would you mind if I did a few things that you do? And it started with the walk, which I didn't even know had a name. He's like, 'the surfer walk?' He's like, 'Yeah, you know, cause it's like you're on a surfboard.' And I never even knew that," Priest said. "And then the big one, I said, do you mind if I do the Razor's Edge, and he's like, 'well people do it,' I was like, yeah but they don't call it the Razor's Edge. I'm not gonna do a High Cross, it's the Razor's Edge. And he was like, 'that's cool,' and I said, thank you."

Priest also explained why Razor Ramon was so important to him as a young fan.

"The character Razor Ramon, that was the initial introduction to me loving that guy. I was a kid, so I didn't realize that he wasn't Latino. That was the first, like, man this guy represents us, 'cause that was before Savio [Vega] and stuff 'cause I loved Savio," he said.

Priest and Rhodes covered many topics during their conversation, including Priest becoming friends with his "Terror Twin" Rhea Ripley.

