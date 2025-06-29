WWE Star Damian Priest Recounts Becoming Friends With Fellow Terror Twin Rhea Ripley

Although Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley became the "Terror Twins" in WWE after forming an on-screen friendship in The Judgment Day, both wrestlers had already developed a strong bond behind the scenes long before they arrived to the main roster. Priest and Ripley would become best friends during their days in "WWE NXT" throughout the late 2010s, but in a recent episode of "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with Cody Rhodes, Priest revealed he was slightly under the influence when he and Ripley first became acquainted with one another.

"We became friends at a "NXT" PC holiday party ... no alcohol, and I'm like, what type of party is this? Like we're just going to have some hors d'oeuvres and talk about wrestling? We could've just done this on "NXT" day, but I didn't get the memo." Priest said. "I came up to her and her group, whoever she was with, and I just started talking and making everybody laugh and then me and her just started talking about music and stuff ... she just thought I was hysterical and then just gravitated towards me because she'd always feel comfortable around me and we just became best friends immediately and then that just transferred over to the main roster."

Priest continued by talking about wrestlers sacrificing time with their loved ones and friends in order to achieve their dreams in WWE, stating that he's often inspired by Ripley, who moved from Australia to take her career to the next level.

