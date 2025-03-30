Rhea Ripley's Stunning Evolution From Riot City Wrestling To WWE's Mami

Rhea Ripley has undergone one of the most dramatic transformations in modern WWE history, from both her looks and her attitude, to even her place on the card. Her nicknames have also changed throughout the differing stages of her career to better match her aesthetic. The real-life Demi Bennett has gone by her real name in the ring, before changing her name in WWE and being nicknamed "The Nightmare" early in her "WWE NXT" days. She is now, of course, famously known as WWE's "Mami" following a storyline with Dominik Mysterio. Despite the pair's on-screen breakup, Ripley remains "Mami" to the masses.

She started on the independent scene in her native Australia before signing with WWE in 2017. Ripley made her way to the main roster following the height of the pandemic in 2021 after spending time in "NXT" both in the United States and United Kingdom. Since arriving on the main roster, Ripley has torn her way through some of the other top talent, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and more, all while cementing herself into the hearts of fans whether she's working as a heel or a babyface. She's worked her way up from her humble beginnings in Riot City Wrestling back in 2013, to becoming the inaugural "NXT UK" Women's Champion, to having multiple WrestleMania matches revolving around the company's top titles.

Ripley has set her place in the wrestling world's history books at the young age of just 28. Her stunning evolution in WWE is truly something to behold, and looking back on all she's been through in less than a decade, the adoring fans of "Mami" can witness the story of Demi Bennett coming into her own as a performer on a massive stage.