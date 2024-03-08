WWE Women's World Champ Rhea Ripley Discusses Physical Transformation

Bursting onto the WWE scene as a reserved, long-haired blonde, Rhea Ripley was eager to please everyone around her. As a result, Ripley often shied away from surpassing what she perceived as the mold that WWE expected her to fit into. However, in 2018, the WWE Universe began to see a new version of Rhea Ripley blossoming before their very eyes. In addition to adopting a shorter jet-black hairstyle, Ripley also adopted punk-metal-inspired ring gears, complemented with spikes, studs, and fresh tattoo ink.

During a recent interview with "BWGS Pod," Ripley opened up about her dramatic transformation, crediting former WWE star Ruby Riott (aka Ruby Soho) as one of the inspirations behind it. "[I signed to WWE at] a time when females weren't big and bulky, they didn't have tattoos. They all had the long hair and I'm glad for someone like – I don't actually give her enough credit, but Ruby Riott, she was the first one that I really looked at and was like, 'Wow, she's covered in tattoos. She's got short hair, she looks super cool.' I remember tagging with her quite a few times on the [NXT] coconut shows, which were like non-televised shows. She helped me just bring out that side of me that was me," Ripley said.

Before putting her physical metamorphosis into motion, Ripley also noted that she had a serious self-reflection session, in which she encouraged herself to stop being "fake," and finally embrace her authentic self.

"I hate fake people, and I was one," Ripley said. "I was like, 'Just don't care what anyone thinks about you. If they don't like you, they don't deserve to be in your life.”'

