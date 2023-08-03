Rhea Ripley On How Her Unique Fashion Style Has Inspired WWE Fans To Be Themselves

While her on-screen persona may be villainous, Rhea Ripley's punk-inspired ensemble has helped some wrestling fans embrace their own unique styles. Speaking with InStyle, Ripley explained how her signature look continues to empower others.

"I'll get messages on Instagram, Twitter," Ripley said. "I'll get people coming up to me in person just being like, 'Rhea, I love your style. You helped me accept me for me.'"

Since shedding her long blonde hair in 2018, Ripley has gradually molded herself into a goth-like character with a clear affinity for the color black. In adjusting her look, Ripley not only dyed her hair black, but she also introduced elements from the punk-metal realm into her ring gear, including spikes and studs. Through this transformation, Ripley feels she finally settled into a role she long dreamt of.

"It sort of brought out this side of me that I always wanted to be, but never thought that I would fit the mold of society," she said. "It's cool to be in that sort of spotlight, to inspire [fans] to do what they want to do with their bodies and to not be ashamed of it and not really care what anyone else thinks because it's what they think of themselves that really means the most."

Outside of her position as a role model, Ripley also serves as the current WWE Women's World Champion and a member of the Judgment Day faction alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. In December 2022, Balor praised Ripley's personal and professional growth, declaring that "The Eradicator" had the "it factor."