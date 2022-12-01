Top WWE Star Praises Rhea Ripley And Her 'It Factor'

Rhea Ripley has undergone a massive transformation this year, now fitting into an enforcer-type role for WWE's Judgement Day faction.

"The Nightmare" started the 2022 year dissolving her friendship with Nikki A.S.H., before finding a new ally in Liv Morgan. The duo would begin a decent run as a tag team, becoming a fan favorite heading into WrestleMania 38's title match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Two weeks later, the promising team broke apart, as Ripley's gradual frustration peaked into a brutal betrayal on "Raw." The next month, she cemented her heel turn, officially joining The Judgement Day at WrestleMania Backlash.

Amidst her new villainous attitude, Ripley also sported a new look, dying her hair black and gathering an all-black ensemble. Fellow Judgement Day member Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport's Rob Armstrong about Ripley's character shift, describing it as a "beautiful" process for him "to be able to watch that growth, up close and personal."

"She has that 'it factor' that you just can't put your finger on, you know?" he said. With Ripley only at the age of 26, Balor recognizes there's more room for "The Nightmare" to grow even further. "She's going to grow and develop into more of a superstar than she already it is."

In recent months, Ripley has drawn much attention to herself, for her impressive display of strength against male Superstars, and her budding partnership with stablemate Dominik Mysterio. With Ripley's stock arguably at an all-time high, she's even been touted as a "Modern Day Chyna" by many fans.