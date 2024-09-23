WWE Star Rhea Ripley Discusses Not Wanting To 'Fit Into The Mold'

Since joining the WWE main roster in 2021, Rhea Ripley has been on a rapid ascent to the top of the company, with a unique look that sets her apart. Speaking on "The Wrestling Classic," Ripley explained that developing that sense of style played an important role in shaping the wrestler that fans adore today.

Advertisement

"Between the first Mae Young Classic and the second Mae Young Classic, I went through a lot," Ripley said. "At work, I was getting picked on, told what to do, told I wasn't good enough and all that. I just had enough. I was trying to be someone that I knew I wasn't, just to fit into the mold that I thought this place wanted, but I couldn't do it anymore."

At that point, Ripley made the decision to be more authentic onscreen. She was given approval by WWE management to cut her hair, which began a process of determining the right look. Ripley eventually "locked in" to her aesthetic by pulling influence from some of her favorite metal bands, leading to the style that she still sports to this day. Ripley credits that authenticity as the reason why the character has connected with so many fans over the last several years.

Advertisement

"Each and every year that has gone by, you can see me just get so much more confident and comfortable in my own skin," Ripley continued. "It's not even a WWE thing — it's like a real life thing. I'm growing up."

For Ripley, part of that process has been learning things about herself she didn't know before, as well as accepting what she can't control. The wrestler believes that this journey of self-discovery has had a direct effect on her in-ring work, allowing her to take her career to new heights.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.