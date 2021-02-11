Rhea Ripley, bound for WWE’s main roster, could be sporting a brand new look when she debuts on either RAW or SmackDown in the near future.

On Wednesday, Ripley shared a photo from what appears to be an official WWE photoshoot, showing off a new hairstyle and an all-black attire including a leather jacket and boots.

Ripley wrote, “I’m an odd combination of “Really Sweet” and “Don’t Mess With Me!” 🤷🏼‍♀️📸 – @johnnyphotowwe.”

The likes of Sarah Schreiber, Ember Moon and Lilian Garcia responded to the post and seemingly loved the new look. It is possible Ripley reverts to her old look when she debuts on the main roster. Ripley typically wrestles with her signature red and black gear, with spikes and chains.

As noted, WWE officials have yet to finalize which main roster brand Ripley will be going to. Last Sunday’s Women’s Royal Rumble match was reportedly her official call-up from NXT.

See below for Ripley’s Instagram post: