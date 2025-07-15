AEW Files Interesting Trademark, Covering Unexpected Good & Services

After being a regular presence in their living rooms, All Elite Wrestling seems to be heading to fans' kitchens.

In a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, AEW filed to trademark "All Elite Feast" for "Non-electric cookware, namely, pots, pans, and dishes, flatware being plates and saucers, Drinkware, cups, mugs, utensils for barbecues, namely, forks, tongs, turners; kitchen containers," as well as "shirts, pants, t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, headwear, footwear, socks, undergarments," and finally for "prepared meals consisting primarily of meat, fish, poultry or vegetables." The filing suggests some kind of branded food product from the company, as well as merchandise and cookware with the branding. The news comes just as other public figures like Dolly Parton have entered the frozen, prepared foods market.

The news comes on the heels of AEW's biggest show in North America to date, All In 2025, which saw roughly 27,000 people in Arlington, TX's Globe Life Field. All Elite Feast isn't AEW's first food-related promotion, although it is its first of any kind of actual food, as the company had a brief run of shows on TBS's YouTube channel called "Match And A Meal," which saw RJ City and Renee Paquette watch a match with a wrestler or pair of wrestlers, as the group ate a freshly prepared meal, in a similar vein to WWE's "Table For 3" panel show. While "Match And A Meal" launched roughly a year ago, it has not uploaded a new episode in 4 months, with the last episode featuring AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.