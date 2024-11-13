AEW's Darby Allin Reveals Unusual Reason He Doesn't Own A Couch

Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is one of the more hardcore and quirky talents within Tony Khan's company, and his recent episode of "Meal and a Match" alongside Renee Paquette and RJ City really let his personality shine through. Allin appeared on the second episode of the series to watch his coffin match against Brody King in the summer of 2022 at "AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake." It was noted that the "Meal and a Match" episode was filmed the day following Allin's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" loss to Jon Moxley. He mentioned the Paquette and RJ City that he "just got murdered last night" and was in pain, but he usually feels pretty good. Paquette asked if he really didn't have a couch at home, or if it was a rumor. Allin confirmed it was true.

"I think it creates laziness and you always gotta be on the move. Like, I was going to get a concrete couch," Allin said, without further explanation.

Moxley defeated Allin to be the man to challenge former AEW Bryan Danielson in what would be his final full time match in the company. Moxley and his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members, and Marina Shafir, have since attempted to take over the company, even running executive vice presidents the Young Bucks out following their tag team championship loss to Private Party. Allin appeared from the rafters during "Fright Night Dynamite" to confront the stable, brawling with Claudio Castagnoli. The following week, Allin and Orange Cassidy were meant to have a match against Castagnoli and PAC, but the babyfaces took out their opponents on the ramp and a big brawl broke out to start "Dynamite."

