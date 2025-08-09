Why This WWE Hall Of Famer Would've Fired Hulk Hogan Decades Ago

In the 1980s, there was no bigger star in the wrestling industry than Hulk Hogan, who won over the hearts of fans whether he was loved or hated by his co-workers and peers. It's no secret that Hogan has ruffled feathers with talent in almost every promotion he's worked for, and WWE Hall Of Famer Bob Backlund was definitely no exception, as he claimed in 2015 that he would've fired Hogan if he was given the opportunity, despite his popularity.

"Hulk didn't meet the standards outside the ring to be able to represent the WWF. I would have fired him thirty years ago. He was saying one thing and doing another." He stated on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast."

Backlund was a performer who honored integrity and class both in and outside of the ring, and felt that Hogan's behavior and attitude on-screen did not align with his personality behind the scenes. Hogan and Backlund have truly never liked each other, with their real life rivalry being well documented and followed for over 30 years in the wrestling business. Though their feud may have started due to "The Hulkster" being the biggest name in wrestling after Backlund dominated the scene throughout the late 1970s, most of the latter's frustration came from Hogan's "outside activities," which he states was unpopular with the locker room. Backlund also believed that Hogan was a poor choice for the younger generation to look up to. Although it's never been confirmed, Hogan claims that Backlund tried to sabotage his WWE Championship victory over the Iron Sheik in 1984 by telling Vince McMahon and his father that he was not a real athlete and didn't deserve the title.

