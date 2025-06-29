The WWE Legend Who Still Can't Stand Hulk Hogan

To be fair, Backlund and Hogan would seem like they wouldn't get along, given Hogan's ultra flamboyant persona contrasted with the more mild mannered, "aww shucks" vibe of Backlund. But the two were also pitted against each other in a way, due to Hogan's time atop the WWE mountain in the 80s following Backlund's own tenure as top star in the late 70s and early 80s. Comparisons, and resentment, would only be natural, and they spilled over when Hogan claimed in a "Steve Austin Show" appearance that Backlund had attempted to sabotage Hogan's WWE Championship win over The Iron Sheik in 1984. According to Hogan, Backlund told both McMahon and his father, Vince McMahon Sr., that Hogan shouldn't win the belt due to Hogan not being a real athlete, and almost convinced Vince Sr. to put the title back on him instead before McMahon talked his father out of it.

Whether the story is true or another Hogan tall tale is a matter of debate; what isn't is that Backlund had little admiration for Hogan, as confirmed in a 2016 podcast appearance. Though he didn't go as far to say Hogan shouldn't have won the title in 1984, he stated that Hogan's "outside activities" weren't popular with many other wrestlers, and that Hogan wasn't "wasn't a very good representation of the business or a model for young people to look up to." Part of Backlund's frustration with Hogan may have been the latter's steroid use, something Backlund would criticize in a later interview. Whether that was the lone reason or others were involved, a 2022 appearance on "Hannibal TV" only did more to confirm that the animosity between Backlund and Hogan remains. As such, you can add Backlund to the long list of wrestlers who still cannot stand the Hulkster.