Why So Many People Hate Hulk Hogan

No one can take away the impact that Hulk Hogan has had on the wrestling business. He is without question one of the biggest names in the history of the industry, to the point where if you were to ask someone who doesn't know much about wrestling what they do know, chances are that Hogan's name or likeness will be brought up. Despite that level of impact, the days of Hulkamania running wild are long gone, which begs the question: why does Hulk Hogan get booed?

Surely a man who has given his body and career to making wrestling as popular as it was in the 1980s, as well as being a major reason why WCW skyrocketed in popularity during the 1990s, would have people worshipping the ground that he walks on. However, that isn't the case. Choices made in his personal life, some of Hogan's own personal beliefs, and even his behavior backstage at shows have led people to loathe the WWE Hall of Famer, and subsequently everyone who is associated with him. The January 6 episode of "WWE Raw" was the most recent example as Hogan and Jimmy Hart were booed out of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, in front of a Netflix-sized audience, and this isn't the first time an entire arena has turned sour. From backstage politics to real-life politics, here are just some of the reasons why so many people absolutely hate Hulk Hogan.