The Undertaker Explains Anxiety From WWE Raw Cameo During Netflix Debut
When "WWE Raw" made its debut on Netflix earlier this month, The Undertaker was one of many stars present to mark the occasion. Appearing alongside Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker rode his motorcycle out in front of the crowd as his "American Badass" theme played. While he looked calm and collected at the time, Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway has since revealed on his "Six Feet Under" podcast that he had concerns about the short segment.
"I may have been the most stressed out person there," Calaway said.
The retired wrestler explained that the idea for his appearance taking place on a motorcycle came together over the course of a week, and the arrangements for the bike were somewhat unorganized, with multiple people reaching out to Calaway with pictures to choose from. This led to Calaway feeling unsure as to whether the company was going to bring in the correct motorcycle.
"The bike matters when you're riding inside of an arena and you're working in tight spaces," Calaway continued. "Finally I get there, I see the bike. I go, 'Okay, this is doable.'"
However, once Calaway got a look at the layout of the arena, his anxiety started to increase once again.
The Undertaker Grows Nervous Following Rehearsals For WWE Raw's Netflix Debut
When it came time to rehearse the segment, Calaway quickly realized he didn't have a great deal of room to maneuver. On top of that, not knowing exactly where everyone was supposed to be, some of the camera crew crossed The Undertaker's path while he was driving. This mishap led to Calaway asking for a second practice run, and things didn't go much better the second time around.
On that second practice run, a member of the crew lifted up a cable and almost inadvertently knocked Calaway off his bike. Understandably, this led to The Undertaker developing some nerves when it came time for the big moment. Everything was then compounded when he realized that fans in the arena would have their arms extended outward in front of him, which would make it even harder to maneuver.
In the end, despite his anxiety, everything went off without a hitch. Following Rhea Ripley's victory over Liv Morgan, The Undertaker's music hit and he made his way around the ring in a gesture of approval for the new champion. Offering his assessment of the "Raw" debut on Netflix, Calaway noted that it was a huge moment for WWE, and he felt proud to be a small part of the show.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.