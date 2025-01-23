The Undertaker Explains Anxiety From WWE Raw Cameo During Netflix Debut

When "WWE Raw" made its debut on Netflix earlier this month, The Undertaker was one of many stars present to mark the occasion. Appearing alongside Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker rode his motorcycle out in front of the crowd as his "American Badass" theme played. While he looked calm and collected at the time, Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway has since revealed on his "Six Feet Under" podcast that he had concerns about the short segment.

"I may have been the most stressed out person there," Calaway said.

The retired wrestler explained that the idea for his appearance taking place on a motorcycle came together over the course of a week, and the arrangements for the bike were somewhat unorganized, with multiple people reaching out to Calaway with pictures to choose from. This led to Calaway feeling unsure as to whether the company was going to bring in the correct motorcycle.

"The bike matters when you're riding inside of an arena and you're working in tight spaces," Calaway continued. "Finally I get there, I see the bike. I go, 'Okay, this is doable.'"

However, once Calaway got a look at the layout of the arena, his anxiety started to increase once again.