WWE Hall Of Famer Undertaker Weighs In On Raw's Move To Netflix

After more than 20 years on traditional television, "WWE Raw" made its live streaming debut on Netflix earlier this month, and The Undertaker was one of the many performers on hand to celebrate. Speaking on his podcast, "Six Feet Under," Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway shared his thoughts on the big move.

"It is absolutely amazing," Calaway said. "I'm one of the few that were there when Monday night 'Raw' went live."

Though neither Shawn Michaels nor Bruce Prichard were on the debut show, both men were present backstage, and the three represented the only individuals who were also at the original "Raw" premiere. Calaway stated that the men took a picture together backstage to commemorate the moment.

"This thing is so freaking big, this Netflix deal," Calaway continued. "They had a talent meeting that day and they asked me to kind of get up and say a couple words, I guess as the 'OG.' Anyway, they expect on any given week now for 280 million people to potentially be watching Monday night 'Raw' on a global basis."

Discussing the environment backstage, Calaway noted that it was the most chaotic he had seen the place over the last couple of years. Even with that being the case, the retired wrestler described the attitude as "chill" compared to how things used to be in WWE.

A big reason why is the energy that Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought about as the backstage leader. These days, anyone walking around backstage is bound to run across people filming content for TV or their own social media, and everyone is far less anxious.

"It's just like another day at the office," Calaway said.

