Dave Meltzer On How WWE Lawsuits May Affect Linda McMahon's Trump Cabinet Nomination
Linda McMahon has officially been nominated for Secretary of Education by President-Elect, Donald Trump. However, according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," McMahon was allegedly unhappy about her nomination.
According to Meltzer, there were rumors that McMahon would be nominated as Secretary of Commerce, and that she was allegedly unhappy when Trump instead nominated Howard Lutnick for the position. Meltzer wrote that these reports claimed that Trump didn't originally have her on his list as Secretary of Education, and that McMahon had hoped that her $10 million-worth of donations and hard work on raising money for his campaign would give her a cabinet position.
"This led to a lot of media scrutiny on three accounts. The first, mostly silly, was bringing up the role she played on Raw as a character and some of the things she did," Meltzer wrote. "That's an actress playing the role, even though the character she played was herself, Linda McMahon, the wife of Vince."
Meltzer noted that McMahon faced further scrutiny after being named in a lawsuit by former ring boys against Vince McMahon for the actions of Mel Phillips during the 1980s. "This led to, for the first time, Linda McMahon attempting to publicly distance herself from Vince McMahon," Meltzer added, also noting how there was further scrutiny against McMahon once the Janel Grant case against Vince came to light, and the public was largely unaware that they've been separated for years.
Linda McMahon might not have a degree in Education
Aside from the drama surrounding her ties to Vince McMahon and the allegations made against him, Dave Meltzer further reported that Linda McMahon's claims of having a degree in education might not be true. Meltzer wrote that McMahon first made the claim when she got on the Board of Education in Connecticut back in 2009, and that sources now claim that her degree from Easy Carolina University was in French; however, McMahon did have a teaching credential.
Following the story breaking, McMahon resigned from the board, but Meltzer noted that her resignation might have simply been coincidental as she was set to begin her first run at the senate at the time. "Some believe her job under Trump is actually to dismantle the federal department of education and leave the funding of public schools mainly to the states. But her role is to carry out Trump's programs," he wrote, suggesting that this could be why McMahon was selected after all.
Despite all the controversy, Meltzer doesn't believe this will make any change to Donald Trump's nomination. However, it has led to many comedians poking fun at the situation due to McMahon's history with WWE.