Dave Meltzer On How WWE Lawsuits May Affect Linda McMahon's Trump Cabinet Nomination

Linda McMahon has officially been nominated for Secretary of Education by President-Elect, Donald Trump. However, according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," McMahon was allegedly unhappy about her nomination.

According to Meltzer, there were rumors that McMahon would be nominated as Secretary of Commerce, and that she was allegedly unhappy when Trump instead nominated Howard Lutnick for the position. Meltzer wrote that these reports claimed that Trump didn't originally have her on his list as Secretary of Education, and that McMahon had hoped that her $10 million-worth of donations and hard work on raising money for his campaign would give her a cabinet position.

"This led to a lot of media scrutiny on three accounts. The first, mostly silly, was bringing up the role she played on Raw as a character and some of the things she did," Meltzer wrote. "That's an actress playing the role, even though the character she played was herself, Linda McMahon, the wife of Vince."

Meltzer noted that McMahon faced further scrutiny after being named in a lawsuit by former ring boys against Vince McMahon for the actions of Mel Phillips during the 1980s. "This led to, for the first time, Linda McMahon attempting to publicly distance herself from Vince McMahon," Meltzer added, also noting how there was further scrutiny against McMahon once the Janel Grant case against Vince came to light, and the public was largely unaware that they've been separated for years.