Attorney Greg Gutzler On Ring Boys Suing WWE: 'Good People Who Have Been Really Hurt'

The infamous WWE ring boy scandal from the 1980s and '90s is said to have involved the grooming and assault of underage ring crew workers by Mel Phillips, Pat Patterson, and Terry Garvin. Going through a dismissal and two settlements in court during the '90s for those actions, the scandal was seemingly over until a new civil lawsuit was filed in October 2024 against Vince and Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO in relation to the claimed events from 30+ years ago. Greg Gutzler, an attorney representing one of the five unnamed plaintiffs, spoke with "Pollock & Thurston" about the lawsuit.

"I can tell you that this has been a really painful journey," Gutzler began. "In some ways stepping forward and having their truth be heard was empowering; it was also incredibly re-traumatizing, incredibly painful, and it really does bring to the forefront the things that happened to them and how it's affected their lives."

Gutzler mentioned that it is a complex issue when sexual abuse survivors are involved. as it not entirely true that time heals all wounds. As such, working on this case has been difficult for everyone involved.

"Whether it happened yesterday or 50 years ago, there are very deep wounds and scars that never heal, and they're going through that right now," Gutzler commented. "I did check in with each of them and my heart really goes out to them. They're really good people who've been really hurt and I'm hoping to represent them the best that I can."

This is the third case involving Vince McMahon at the moment. The other ones are Janel Grant's lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE and the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation, the latter of which is the only one active due to its priority and nature.

