As it was reported earlier, Hulk Hogan tweeted about what if the Reunion Superstars got together and took over the whole WWE. He got the idea from a photo of the sky. Tonight the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch responded to his idea.

The Man simply wrote, "Yeah, that doesn't work for me, Brother." Hulk Hogan is just the latest WWE Hall of Famer that Becky has responded to on Twitter. She recently fired back at Mark Henry because he called her arrogant.

The RAW Reunion special is tomorrow and will be in Tampa at the Amalie Arena. Below is a list of Superstars and Legends that are scheduled to be at tomorrow's show:

* Alicia Fox

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Maryse

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather