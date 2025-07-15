WWE Announces Multiple Themed Online Casino Games As Part Of Fanatics Partnership

A new partnership is combining gaming with the world of WWE.

Per a new press release, WWE and Fanatics Betting and Gaming have reached an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement that will allow the Fanatics subsidiary to produce and distribute WWE-themed online casino games across the United States. Under this agreement, wrestling fans will be able to play these new games on the Fanatics Casino app, which is available on IOS, Android, and the web, though only in the states of Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The WWE-themed online casino games, created in collaboration with Boom Entertainment and Games Global, include WWE Blackjack, Raw Multiplier Melee, and SmackDown Big Money Entrance. Additionally launching are WWE Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz and WWE Clash of the Wild. All five games will make their debut at the end of July, just days ahead of WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with WWE to now include an exclusive portfolio of WWE-themed online casino games," said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. "This is a natural extension of the WWE-Fanatics partnership which already includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise, memorabilia, as well as producing and distributing a growing lineup of digital shows."

The aforementioned agreement marks the second one to be added to the WWE-Fanatics umbrella this week. Under the WWE-Fanatics digital content network now also sits former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, which initially began back in 2018. The official start date of this move is still unknown.