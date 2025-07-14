Details Behind Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE Podcast Moving Under WWE-Fanatics Umbrella

If there's two things people know about Logan Paul, besides the fact that he has some pretty controversial opinions, it's his association with WWE and his work hosting his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast. But what would ever happen if WWE and IMPAULSIVE were to combine to form a formal collaboration? It's an answer that wrestling fans are going to be finding out very soon.

In a press release unveiled Monday morning, WWE announced that "IMPAULSIVE" would be joining the lineup of shows under the WWE/Fanatics digital content network. No date was given as to when this partnership would begin, suggesting that "IMPAULSIVE" would be available on this new platform immediately. "IMPAULSIVE" joins Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?," "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker," Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Want To Talk About?" and "The Raw Recap Show" as the latest WWE/Fantatics collaboration.

Launched back in November 2018, "IMPAULSIVE" has grown to become one of the more notable podcasts out there, landing guests such as football star Tom Brady, musician, and occasional WWE collaborator, Machine Gun Kelly, and actor/comedian Kevin Hart. The podcast falling under the WWE umbrella seemed only natural given Paul's ties to the promotion, and the amount of WWE guests he's had on, including the last three Undisputed WWE Champions, Roman Reigns, Rhodes, and John Cena.

Despite the announcement, not much will change for IMPAULSIVE, other than it receiving "additional support from WWE and Fanatics." The podcast will otherwise remain on its usual platforms, including YouTube, where it was noted the show had drawn more than a billion views since launching.