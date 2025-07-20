JBL Says This WWE Star Deserves To Break John Cena Title Record: 'He's That Good'

With 17 world title reigns to his name, John Cena currently sits atop the WWE history books. Trailing shortly behind at 16 is Ric Flair. After that comes a three-way between Randy Orton, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair, all of whom carry 14 world title reigns on their respective resumes. According to WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, one of the latter three could believably surpass Cena for the record.

Talk of this subject came about on "Something To Wrestle" when a fan asked JBL about his potential to carry the WWE Championship as Justin "Hawk" Bradshaw, his earliest WWE persona. "I think very similar to [how] Randy Orton talks about when he won the championship when he was just so young. I think what they were doing at the time, you know how they erase history when guys set records. Brock [Lesnar] had set the record for the youngest guy and Brock had gone to the UFC, so you needed somebody to break Brock's record. Randy was the right guy. Randy was the guy. Randy may break the all-time record and Randy deserves to, he's that good," JBL said.

In the last two months, Orton has earned two opportunities to potentially reach his 15th world title. Firstly, he challenged Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Backlash. More recently, he fell short to Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, which guaranteed the winner a world title shot at WWE SummerSlam.

Regarding the possibility of Justin Bradshaw as WWE Champion, JBL believed he would have been overwhelmed, similar to how Orton felt during his first reign at 24 years old. "Randy said about his run that he was too young, that he didn't know enough at the time. I thought I knew enough," he added. "I think everybody that comes in does."

