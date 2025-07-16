WWE NXT Title Triple Threat Set For Houston Show

Oba Femi will defend his NXT Championship against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs during next week's "WWE NXT."

Inamura challenged Femi for the title at Great American Bash on Saturday, losing out despite interference from Briggs. A backstage segment after the bout showed Femi offering his respect and a rematch to Inamura, but before the rematch could be accepted Briggs emerged to get into an altercation with the NXT Champion.

On Tuesday's "NXT," Briggs cut a promo standing alone in the ring. He said that he was angry not only because Inamura didn't do what it took to dethrone the champion, but also because he had been with the brand for years and not received a title opportunity, while Inamura has been a guest with the brand and stood to get not one but two shots at the title. Femi emerged to confront Briggs, telling him that he respected Inamura for trying to do the right thing, but held no such respect for Briggs and felt he had done nothing to deserve a shot at the title. He said that Briggs had robbed everyone of a definitive result on Saturday, and he has to put it right.

Inamura emerged, telling Briggs not to speak for him and asking what he was doing. To which Briggs responded that he was doing what Inamura should have done on Saturday, while Inamura entered the ring to finally accept the rematch for the title, telling Briggs that he will win the title with honor; Briggs challenged Femi to back his words and put the title on the line in a triple threat between them, which the champion accepted to make the match official. Briggs will now be getting his first televised opportunity for the NXT Championship after five years, while Inamura is getting his second in the space of two weeks.