Oba Femi Beats Yoshiki Inamura In Slugfest For WWE NXT Title At Great American Bash

Saturday, Yoshiki Inamura had the opportunity to become the second Japanese-born WWE Superstar to claim the "WWE NXT" Championship after the wildly popular Shinsuke Nakamura, but one man stood in his way: Oba Femi. At "NXT's" Great American Bash, Inamura attempted to overcome one of his toughest opponents yet, but after interference from a ringside Josh Briggs, Femi walked out of Atlanta still the "NXT" Champion.

Inamura and Femi's match began with plenty of aggressive grappling. While the two men originally began the match with fanciful Spinning Powerslams and sumo tosses into the air, their title match quickly became a striking exchange, with each man landing brutal strikes on each other. The slugfest dragged on, and the Atlanta crowd broke out into "this is awesome" chants as Inamura and Femi continued to trade blows.

Inamura nearly had the match won after an uppercut from Femi sent the referee out of action. Briggs capitalized on the lack of order in the match by striking the back of Femi's head with Femi's "NXT" title, but Inamura refused to immediately capitalize on Brigg's interference. When Inamura finally did land his signature Splash, the referee was still incapacitated on the outside.

Tensions between Briggs and Inamura blew up as Briggs attempted to roll the referee back into the ring. The two of them began bickering near the ring apron before Femi, like a train, charged through Briggs. Inamura attempted to put Femi away with a roll-up, but Femi kicked out and landed a resounding Powerbomb on the challenger for the win.

A backstage segment saw Femi and Yoshiki pay their respects after the high-intensity match. Before Yoshiki could accept Femi's offer of another title opportunity, Briggs interfered to shove Femi. Security swiftly arrived to separate the two men, with Briggs promising to deal with Femi on Tuesday's upcoming edition of "WWE NXT."