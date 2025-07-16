Undertaker Teases Confrontation On WWE NXT

The Undertaker has teased an "WWE NXT" appearance during next week's show in Houston.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams appeared during Tuesday's show in a backstage segment with Undertaker's "WWE LFG" team of Drake Morreaux, Bayley Humphrey, Dani Sekelsky, and Shiloh Hill, having just saw his trios match alongside Mike Santana and Joe Hendry against DarkState end in a no-contest after interference from The System.

Williams took the happenings out on Team Undertaker as they discussed "The Phenom's" return to Houston, Texas, next week, telling them to move out of the way when their "TrickNA" Champion is talking to them. He joked about their status on "LFG" and stepped to Morreaux, prompting Hill to hold back his teammate. Williams then jibed at him further, telling him he should ask for Undertaker's permission before he hurts himself.

The segment concluded with Hill and Morreaux answering their phone to an apparent call from their coach, and Undertaker's confrontation with Williams was promptly made official.

"Trick Williams, you disrespect my WWE LFG team... you disrespect me!" Undertaker wrote via X. "I'll be in H-Town next week. With or without the TNA title... you might want to stay out of my yard!"

Williams is scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship at this weekend's Slammiversary event, facing both Santana and Hendry in a triple threat match on Sunday.