WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Looks Back On Last Match After Goldberg's SNME Retirement

A mythical creature to kids and an exciting admiration to adults during his WCW years, Goldberg's legendary career is now behind the WWE Hall of Famer. Goldberg certainly held his own against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, being unmoved by the "Ring General's" horrifying chops, even taking down the WWE World Heavyweight Champion with a spear and Jackhammer. On "Something to Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer JBL thought back to his final career match at WrestleMania 25.

"When I had the last match with Rey Mysterio, it wasn't called 'the last match' obviously but I knew it was 'cause my back, I knew that was gonna be it, and Vince [McMahon], I think the year before (Ric Flair) had their last match there, and Vince wanted to stay away from it, 'Hey, we don't want to start doing this at WrestleMania, like we have to do it every year.' I agree with not having to do it and I think it's character-dependent,' JBL would say.

Fans knew Goldberg had legitimate injuries coming into the match and at 58-years-old, there was reasonable concern that his body would not be able to hold up. Goldberg pushed through everything that would hold the average man down and put on an entertaining 15-minute clash, making the fans' last memory of him being of moments that made them love him. JBL continued with his explanation of why his retirement was done in a tantrum, quitting after losing to Mysterio.

"When that was my last match, I thought that was the way that JBL should go out: a sniveling little brat that gets mad and quits; I thought that was the perfect scenario for JBL to leave," JBL revealed. "'Didn't you want a last match?' I had one, and it was exactly what I thought JBL should do: he should stomp his feet, get mad, and walk out. So, I think it's character-dependent."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.