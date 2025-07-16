Undertaker Details Worst Career Advice He's Ever Given, Advising Top WWE Women's Star

Throughout his career, The Undertaker was widely regarded as one of the most approachable WWE stars in the locker room, with talent from both today's roster and previous generations often turning to "The Deadman" for advice. However, even somebody as trusted as The Undertaker can sometimes offer guidance that falls short, and during a recent edition of "Six Feet Under," the seven-time world champion reflected on providing Charlotte Flair with the worst career advice he's even given.

"I was in Orlando getting ready for a Mania and I'd watched you work ... I pulled you aside and I was like, you know, I think you might want to develop a different personality and do something different ... I'd never have been so wrong on anything." He explained. "You could have just, okay yes that's my dad, I'm a copy of that, but you have taken it beyond and made it. You have become "The Queen" and I think if someone doesn't know who your dad is and they just start watching wrestling and I think that they would never in a million years think that you're a legacy to Flair."

Although The Undertaker apologized to Charlotte for his poor advice, "The Queen" suggested that his honesty may have been the tough love she needed to build her own reputation outside of her father's shadow.

