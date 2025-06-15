WWE Star Recalls First Meeting With, Advice From Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is a known fan of current WWE star Omos. Similarly, Omos looks up to "The Phenom," whom he's previously cited as a dream opponent. During a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Omos recalled his first encounter with The Undertaker while backstage at an "WWE NXT" taping.

"I remember the first day I met him," Omos said. "I was at NXT. This is when we were still filming at Full Sail. I'm walking to Gorilla in the back and I see Hunter. Hunter goes, 'Hey, I have a special surprise for you.' [Undertaker] just walks out. I rarely get starstruck. I just go 'Oh s***, it's The Undertaker!' He goes, 'Hey, big fella!' He just gave me a big hug. I was shocked. I was shook. I couldn't believe my eyes, and from that day, it just became like a bond."

According to Omos, The Undertaker's influence on him is so great that "The Nigerian Giant" often thinks of him when working in the ring. "We talk quite often. He gives me advice. Whenever I'm trying to figure out a match or a spot, I always ask, what would Undertaker do?" Omos said. "Because I do admire his style of work and how he's been able to transcend the business. He has built one of those characters that, even after he passes, that character is going to be forever."

Omos last wrestled under the banner of Pro-Wrestling NOAH in January. Amidst his tour of NOAH, the seven-foot-three competitor won the GHC Tag Team Championships alongside Jack Morris. WWE-wise, Omos' most recent in-ring appearance came in April 2024 as a part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the final "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania 40.

