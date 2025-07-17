JBL Discusses Consequences For WWE Star Liv Morgan's Stalker

Liv Morgan is the latest female wrestler to have to deal with a stalker, that we know of; fortunately the perpetrator was caught and seemingly never got near the former WWE Women's World Champion. Morgan's stalker, Shawn Chan, could face up to five years in prison, however, according to veteran JBL during an episode of "Something To Wrestle," stalkers deserve harsh punishment.

"I don't care if they have mental disorders or not, lock their stupid ass up; period," JBL said. "I don't care. That's an excuse. 'They need to be taken care of'; yeah they need to be taken care of behind bars so they don't hurt people that don't deserve to be hurt!" JBL then explained that he believes that even people with extreme mental disorders need to be taken out of society first to be treated before anything.

"I have no sympathy for these guys whatsoever, I mean, it's horrible!" JBL added. "You've got this pretty young girl — young lady — on television, and people feel like they can do something over social media because of the fact that they feel an attachment to this person because they see 'em on television; they feel a relationship to 'em." JBL further described the situation as horrifying and scary, and attributed parasocial relationships to tragedies, but noted that "cause and effect" is paramount to dealing with and preventing further tragedies. "I feel scared for some of these young people out there that get stalked by these idiots!"

