JBL Would Have Paid 'Whatever' To See Gunther Face This Controversial, Late WWE Star

Gunther is coming off arguably the most prolific match of his entire career when he faced WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg earlier this month at Saturday Night's Main Event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and being Goldberg's final opponent in his career. Dream matches for Gunther will always be thought of; back in 2023 rumors swirled of a dream match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar. On "Something to Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer JBL responded to a fan question about dream matches for a departed, controversial wrestler.

"If you'd have seen, and if we would've have Benoit versus Gunther.. brother, brother, I'd have paid whatever to see that. That would've been shocking how good it was, it'd have been violent, it'd have been great, I mean that would've been unbelievable and you would've seen nothing but action from bell to bell; those two guys can really go," JBL responded. "I love fantasy match-ups, I have never thought about that one but that one to me would be- that's the one I'd love to see."

JBL wrestled Benoit several times throughout their careers with their most notable meeting coming at WrestleMania 22 where JBL won the WWE United States Championship from Benoit. Benoit worked very well as an underdog with larger opponents such as Big Show, aggressively wearing down any giant before him to pull off upsets, such as the conclusion to the 2004 Royal Rumble match. Although WWE has shown Benoit in their programming and publications on rare occasions since 2007, it is still indefinite that his footage and legacy are off-limits.

