Ex-WWE Star Enzo Amore Teases TNA Slammiversary Appearance With Anoa'i Family Member

Enzo Amore's controversial exit from WWE soured many fans' opinions of him, but he continued his career on the independent circuit, where he wrestles as either "NZo" or "Real1." However, it seems like Amore is on his way to TNA, after yet another teaser aired where he confirmed he'll appear at TNA Slammiversary.

In a promo sponsored by Fourth Rope — the indie promotion where Amore is currently the Flyweight Champion — Amore is seen pacing back and forth and claims there's a problem. "I take it as blatant disrespect, because at Fourth Rope the Forbidden Door opened for you, I had to run through half of TNA to become this fly," he said. "Now, stop me when I tell a lie — oh? Looks like I'm not stopping! I would eat up Joe Hendry and spit him out; he'd be the first thing to come out my mouth that ain't true." Amore then dismissed the idea that he's joining TNA, and claimed that he isn't "all in" with the promotion because the chip on his shoulder is worth more than anyone in the roster.

Amore then said that he'll be showing up at Slammiversary, and added that he will not be stepping into the promotion without any backup and suggested that he might bring in Fourth Rope Heavyweight Champion Zilla Fatu and teased a few other names. "I think I'll bring a Bishop. I know some good guys, some Good Brothers, I know plenty people, okay?" he claimed. "The security is more likely to help me than you, if I were to jump a guard rail, because I have no problem tapping somebody out — I'm tapped in — and you're playing with ether, TNA!"