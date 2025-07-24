AEW Champ Adam Page Lays Out His Primary Goal & Focus In Performing

Heading into AEW All In Texas, "Hangman" Adam Page aimed to free the AEW World Championship long trapped inside a briefcase belonging to the Death Riders. On a larger scale, Page says his main goal centers on his character within All Elite Wrestling.

"My primary focus is to be as authentically me as I can be," Page told "The Takedown on SI." "That's not with the end goal in mind of resonating to our audience. Just that's what I enjoy. That's what I like about this. That's what I think is ultimately best for any kind of art — you could consider in many ways wrestling an art — is to be genuine, be authentic. I think that creates the most important art. I think it creates the most important line of thinking not just for me, but for viewers as well, the shared line of thinking."

While evolving its layers, Page's character in AEW has remained consistently aligned with his moniker of "The Anxious Millennial Cowboy." Such was the case at All In, when Page arrived to a prelude of western whistling and his original entrance theme while wearing a fringe jacket. One bloody and chaos-ridden Texas Death Match later, Page emerged as the new AEW World Champion, with a buzzing sea of fans at Globe Life Field backing him up in celebration. Regardless of the crowd's reaction, though, Page asserts that his top focus lies within himself.

"I approach everything with, does this resonate to me?" Page said. "Is this me? Would this matter to me? Does this matter to me? In what way does it matter to me? Why does it matter to me? What would I do about it? Why would I care? And if it resonates with me, that is all I'm concerned about."

