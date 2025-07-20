CM Punk Comments On Prospect Of Wife & Former WWE Star AJ Lee Writing A Role For Him

AJ Lee hasn't competed since her retirement back in 2015 after sustaining permanent damage to her cervical spine, but she's since transitioned into the film industry as a writer. Lee has co-written the screenplay for the 2022 Netflix film "Blade of the 47 Ronin" and contributed to several other projects, such as comics and television pilots. Her husband, CM Punk, recently sat down for an interview with "TV Insider," commenting on his latest foray into acting on the upcoming television show, "Revival," when the topic of Lee writing a role for him.

"There are really two things me and my wife don't do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It's really the perfect relationship," Punk said. He referred to Lee as his partner "through and through" but noted that they have separate projects. "When the right thing comes along, I guarantee we will work together."

Despite this, Punk felt the need to clarify that he's not watching over Lee's shoulder while she's working at her computer to tell her to write a role for him, However, he concluded that if it does happen, it'll have to make sense.

"It can't be forced. It can't be her just writing something for me or vice-versa or me trying to get her slotted into something because she is my wife. She is a creative genius and extremely talented in her own right. So, anything we do end up doing together will be super fun, but it has to be the right fit," Punk explained.