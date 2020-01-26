On this week's WWE Backstage, CM Punk, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and Paige talked about the matches they were most proud of in their career. For Punk, it was his 2013 bout against John Cena on RAW. Lynch went with her WWE Evolution match against Charlotte, and Hell in a Cell against Sasha Banks.

For Paige, she picked her WWE Divas Title match against then-champion AJ Lee at SummerSlam in 2014. After hitting RamPaige, Paige pinned Lee in just under five minutes to win the title for a second time.

"I was going to be the Divas Champion for a second time, I just remember her nursing something, and knowing the next day she was going to take a break and go take care of it," Paige recalled on WWE Backstage. "We actually got through the whole match without her taking one bump. Which is wonderful! I said, 'We're going to protect you at all costs.'"

Lee retweeted the video about their match and gave some more details about how she had herniated three discs in her cervical spine a week before the bout.

"I herniated 3 discs in my cervical spine the week before this match, couldn't turn my head or feel my hands," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Doctor asked me if I had been in a car crash, haha. @RealPaigeWWE protected me fiercely like a goddamn superhero (I think even helped dress me), so I heart her forever."